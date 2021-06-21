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Job 19:19-29 REDEMPTION FOUND
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10 views • June 21, 2021
REDEMPTION FOUND - Believers Can Trust God To Be Faithful To Them.
A person doesn’t have to be alone to be lonely. We can be surrounded by people and yet not feel connected to them. That can happen even when sitting at a table with people we would count as friends. Such was the case with Job. He was surrounded by so-called friends and yet experienced the sting of abandonment and loneliness because they had turned against him. However, Job realized that even though his friends had abandoned him, the Lord never would.
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A person doesn’t have to be alone to be lonely. We can be surrounded by people and yet not feel connected to them. That can happen even when sitting at a table with people we would count as friends. Such was the case with Job. He was surrounded by so-called friends and yet experienced the sting of abandonment and loneliness because they had turned against him. However, Job realized that even though his friends had abandoned him, the Lord never would.
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website:
https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social:
https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab:
https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Preparedness
https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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