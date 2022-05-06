Miles Guo: The CCP virus will possibly be gone by the end of 2024, and the CCP will be taken down between 2024 and 2025

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5/5/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: My advice is that you should not participate in the kind of games played by the big shots in the stock market. We must live through the next couple of years and stay safe. The CCP virus will possibly be gone by the end of 2024, and the CCP will be taken down between 2024 and 2025. The New Federal State of China and the entire humanity will surely usher in the greatest hope