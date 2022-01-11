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STEVE KIRSCH WEIGHS IN ON "HOW BAD IS MY BATCH?" - VAERS HOT LOTS!
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36 views • January 11, 2022
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/how-bad-is-my-batch
WTE88 uses using this article to introduce new LOT look-up and Interactive Dashboard free to the world. God Bless
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboardDec24/LotSearch
WTE88 uses using this article to introduce new LOT look-up and Interactive Dashboard free to the world. God Bless
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboardDec24/LotSearch
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