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GEZOCHT! Wappie dievegge!
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12 views • October 07, 2021
Damrak, Amsterdam.
Een wappie heeft uitgebreid zitten eten en drinken bij 'Bravi Ragazzi'. Toen mevrouwtje niet naar binnen mocht om naar het toilet te gaan, wellicht had ze de nep QR-code van Frank Ruesink bij zich, ging ze helemaal los tegen de eigenaar en besloot weg te lopen zonder te betalen.
De filmer, wappie Josh Schooneveldt vindt het helemaal prachtig en filmt dit gebeuren. Blijkbaar is het heel normaal om te stelen van mensen die keihard werken om hun hoofd boven water te houden.
Wie kent deze dievegge? Wat is haar naam? Laten we haar hier mee wegkomen?
Een wappie heeft uitgebreid zitten eten en drinken bij 'Bravi Ragazzi'. Toen mevrouwtje niet naar binnen mocht om naar het toilet te gaan, wellicht had ze de nep QR-code van Frank Ruesink bij zich, ging ze helemaal los tegen de eigenaar en besloot weg te lopen zonder te betalen.
De filmer, wappie Josh Schooneveldt vindt het helemaal prachtig en filmt dit gebeuren. Blijkbaar is het heel normaal om te stelen van mensen die keihard werken om hun hoofd boven water te houden.
Wie kent deze dievegge? Wat is haar naam? Laten we haar hier mee wegkomen?
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