True Christians want and strive to keep God's law

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The video was taken somewhere in Canada on October 26, 2018



As I’m reading the Bible in its entirety for the third time, I came across a few verses in the Old and New Testaments that point to one another on the importance of observing the law of God.



In Deuteronomy 4:13, we read, And he declared unto you his covenant, which he commanded you to perform, even ten commandments; and he wrote them upon two tables of stone.



Speaking of His covenant, we read in Hebrews 8:10, For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, saith the Lord; I will put my laws into their mind, and write them in their hearts: and I will be to them a God, and they shall be to me a people.



In Deuteronomy 4:13, we read that God has given us ten commandments. Those ten commandments are found in Exodus 20:3-17.



Another Old Testament verse, which caught my attention, on the importance of keeping God’s holy law, is Deuteronomy 6:8, which says, And thou shalt bind them, them being God’s commandments, for a sign upon thine hand, and they shall be as frontlets between thine eyes.



Frontlets are defined as Ornaments worn on the forehead...notice that the definition for frontlets speaks of the forehead. IN the forehead is your mind. Going back to Hebrews 8:10, we read, I will put my laws INTO their mind. It is IN your mind, which is located IN your forehead, that the holy law of God is found in the true follower of Christ.



Further, Paul mentions in Romans 7:25, I thank God through Jesus Christ our Lord. So then WITH THE MIND I MYSELF SERVE THE LAW OF GOD; but with the flesh the law of sin.



With your mind, you either obey God and keep His commandments or your don’t. One of His commandments is the 7th day Sabbath commandment, which defines Jesus Christ as the Creator Who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that in them is. You can read God’s 7th day Sabbath commandment in Exodus 20:8-11.



With your mind, which again is IN your forehead, if you reject God’s law which includes His 7th day Sabbath commandment, you will be embracing the mark of the Vatican beast, when it will be enforced by law, by deciding with your mind, which again is IN your forehead, to KEEP the Vatican beast’s mark RATHER than obeying God and keeping His divine law.



For more information on the mark of the beast, please look at the videos on this channel or on my Mark of the Vatican beast channel.



According to Revelation 14:12, keeping the commandments of God is one of two prerequisites of being a saint of God. The other being the faith of Jesus. Faith in Christ Jesus comes first, observing the law of God is the outcome of one’s faith in Christ according to James 2:14, 17, 20 and 24.



If you are truly born from above or born again, you must let go of worldly lusts and of living in sin, which is the transgression of God’s holy law, His ten commandments according to 1 John 3:4. If you are truly born from above or born again, you will have the law of God written in your mind and heart and you will strive and seek, through the Holy Spirit of Truth, to keep them.



Yes, we are saved by God’s grace but that does mean that we can still live in sin or remain in sin, which again, is the transgression of God’s law. To willfully break God’s law shows that you are NOT born from above, that you’re not a follower of Christ.



Being born again equals faith and obedience to Christ and His divine word while also rejecting or being separate from the sinful ways of this sin-filled world.



Revelation 22:14 says, Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.



And that city is the heavenly city, New Jerusalem, where the law of God prevails.



Out of brotherly love, I strongly urge all of you, especially those who claim that the law of God was done away with at the cross of Christ, to keep and observe the law of God for it defines His love.



Put your complete trust and faith in Yeshua or Jesus Christ, keep His divine law, flee worldliness, be separate from the world and its evil, sinful, deceptive ways and practices.



Preach Christ, His holy law and His gospel of the kingdom of God to everyone, repent of your sins and live a holy, godly life and you’ll be a light to those around you; do daily Bible studies and pray that you may be counted worthy to stand before the Son of Man and God will take care of you, in these end times.



As Jesus Christ or Yeshua says in Matthew 28:20, Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.