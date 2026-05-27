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Truth and facts are two things that properly practiced science CANNOT conclusively bring you to. All it can do is to continually present you with ever more details and ever deeper convolutions of complexity, forcing you to change you hypotheses too fit those new revelations of detail. The Bible, though, can.
#Truth, #Facts, #Bible