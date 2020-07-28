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Cardiac Risks of Hydroxychloroquine
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58 views • July 28, 2020
Hydroxychloroquine which was promoted by Trump and White house earlier. In 2003 Movie -Dead Zone that depicted Corona lockdown Senerio also promoted Hydrocholorquine. Recently a Fake Press Conference was held in Washington DC by a group of puppet doctors promoting this harmful drug as wonder cure. They pretended to be truthers and even yotuube tried to make them look like truthers by deleting their video .
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