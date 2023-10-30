Cultural Cleansing? Israel Bulldozes Monuments In The West Bank
A metallic monument of a horse - built from the scraps of an ambulance that was destroyed by Israeli forces during the second intifada in 2002 - has been removed from the Jenin camp, unverified video apparently shows.
It is reported that Israel is now removing cultural artifacts from the region during mass raids.
