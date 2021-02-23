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The Rise of Medical Technocracy and the Suppressed Truth of Viral Treatments - Interview with Dr. Lee Merritt
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205 views • February 23, 2021
On this episode of Objective:Health we talk to Dr. Lee Merritt about the rise of medical technocracy and how Covid is an act of stealth warfare against our nation. The corruption of the medical profession and why the coronavirus vaccines are dangerous bioweapons being deployed against the people. Dr. Merritt has taken two oaths: the Hippocratic Oath and the Oath to the Constitution as a Naval Officer. And she is in this fight to support those two oaths.
Dr. Merritt studied bioweapons while serving as an orthopedic surgeon in the United States Navy for 9 years. And has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She is the author of Surviving the Medical Meltdown: Your Guide to Living Through The Disaster of Obamacare and also authored an informative paper for the Journal of American Physicians & Surgeons The treatment of viral diseases: Has the truth been suppressed for decades?
Join us as we talk in-depth about the history of masks, MRnA technology and effective treatments for viral disease, like Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, and vitamin D.
Dr. Merritt's website: https://drleemerritt.com/
Link to paper: https://www.jpands.org/vol25no3/merritt.pdf
Time stamps:
2:33 Can you share with our viewers what you mean by ‘medical technocracy’
8:43 No end in sight with the mask mandates
12:05 Masks are a symbol of occult obedience
16:25 Masks are damaging to children
21:30 Compared to wearing no masks, people wearing cloth masks got respiratory infections at 6x the background rate
25:25 General comment on ‘science ‘
33:15 Deficiencies with vitamin D
38:12 Thoughts on the mRNA vaccine
46:10 Very little info/disclosure on the spike protein available from vaccine manufacturers
52:40 Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Ivermectin
59:45 TV and media as propaganda
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Dr. Merritt studied bioweapons while serving as an orthopedic surgeon in the United States Navy for 9 years. And has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She is the author of Surviving the Medical Meltdown: Your Guide to Living Through The Disaster of Obamacare and also authored an informative paper for the Journal of American Physicians & Surgeons The treatment of viral diseases: Has the truth been suppressed for decades?
Join us as we talk in-depth about the history of masks, MRnA technology and effective treatments for viral disease, like Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, and vitamin D.
Dr. Merritt's website: https://drleemerritt.com/
Link to paper: https://www.jpands.org/vol25no3/merritt.pdf
Time stamps:
2:33 Can you share with our viewers what you mean by ‘medical technocracy’
8:43 No end in sight with the mask mandates
12:05 Masks are a symbol of occult obedience
16:25 Masks are damaging to children
21:30 Compared to wearing no masks, people wearing cloth masks got respiratory infections at 6x the background rate
25:25 General comment on ‘science ‘
33:15 Deficiencies with vitamin D
38:12 Thoughts on the mRNA vaccine
46:10 Very little info/disclosure on the spike protein available from vaccine manufacturers
52:40 Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Ivermectin
59:45 TV and media as propaganda
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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