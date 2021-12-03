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LOL -- You Must Live in #California
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133 views • December 03, 2021
From homelessness, massive coordinated looting and shoplifting, a governor who loses 31 billion dollars while lying about his post booster status and dining out maskless at the French laundry, S+P 500 companies leaving the state, insulting Elon Musk, and the highest taxes in the nation.
LOL- You must live in California
#California #ElonMusk #homelessness
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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LOL- You must live in California
#California #ElonMusk #homelessness
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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