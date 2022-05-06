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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 11:00, May 6, 2022 - English, Full Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed a large ammunition depot of the Ukrainian group of troops located on the territory of the Energomashspetsstal plant in Kramatorsk city.

▫️1 Tochka-U tactical missile system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Novotavricheskoe, Zaporozhye Region. In addition, 10 strongholds, areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration have been hit.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 24 military assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

▫️Among them: 18 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, 1 artillery battery at firing positions, and 2 missile and artillery weapons depots near Krasnopolie in the Donetsk People's Republic.

💥Missile troops have destroyed 1 launcher of Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near Nikiforovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and 5 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.

💥Artillery units have hit 6 command posts, 3 ammunition depots, 187 strongpoints, areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 26 Ukrainian artillery batteries.

▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 280 nationalists and 41 units of AFU military equipment.

💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Su-25 and 1 MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Air Force near Preobrazhennoe of the Lugansk People's Republic and also intercepted 4 Tochka-U ballistic missiles.

▫️In addition, 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down over Barvenkovo, Balakleya in Kharkov Region, Staromikhailovka, Yasinovataya in Donetsk People's Republic, Pervomaisk in Lugansk People's Republic and Chornobaevka in Kherson Region.

📊In total, 151 aircraft and 112 helicopters, 742 unmanned aerial vehicles, 290 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,854 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 329 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,338 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,683 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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