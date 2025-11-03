Global Christian Persecution with Andrew Croft

Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate

or by calling 1-866-844-0844.





*Over 380 million Christians worldwide are suffering for their faith in Christ*—many facing imprisonment, violence, and even death. In this eye-opening episode, Andrew Croft from Open Doors Canada joins Faytene to expose what’s happening on the ground, especially in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, and how you can make a real difference through prayer, advocacy, and awareness.





In this episode:





🔷 Learn how 1 in 7 Christians face severe persecution globally.





🔷 Hear the heartbreaking and inspiring stories of believers standing strong under pressure.





🔷 Discover how Open Doors is helping the persecuted church through trauma care, advocacy, and prayer.





🔷 Find out how Canadians can raise their voices for freedom of religion and belief.





🔷 Join the “Leaves of Healing” campaign to support and pray for those suffering for their faith.





Together, we can remind our global brothers and sisters: you are not alone.





📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.





📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the "like" or "love" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!





🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newsletter-form/sign-up-for-our-newsletter-146





FIND US AT:





🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa74lXt5UbESEYNsk3

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faytene-tv/id1502455295

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene









#FaithUnderFire #PersecutedChurch #OpenDoors #PrayForNigeria #FayteneTV #ChristianPersecution #StandWithBelievers #FaithInAction #PrayForTheNations



