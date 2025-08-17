REAL Footage – Apocalyptic Skies! - What’s Happening in China’s Skies?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Witness the skies of China like you’ve never seen before. From blood-red skies and mysterious vortex clouds to glowing lights and castles in the sky, this jaw-dropping compilation showcases real, unedited footage of sky phenomena that seem straight out of a sci-fi movie that ALL OCCURED ON ONE NIGHT, Aug. 6, 2025! Are these natural wonders, strange atmospheric science... or something more? Watch until the end for the most unbelievable clips that had entire cities stopping in their tracks. 🌌 Featuring footage from across Chinese provinces, including Zhejiang, Sichuan, and more — all captured by stunned citizens in real-time. 🔥 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more jaw-dropping sky anomalies from around the world!