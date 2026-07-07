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Did Israel Kill Me? Charlie Kirk Answers the Assassination Theory
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In a surreal, first-of-its-kind dialogue, we address the wildest conspiracy theories surrounding my assassination. Did I have secret intel? Was I "turning" against my pro-Israel stance? I set the record straight on the rumors, the "missing" letter to Netanyahu, and the truth about my support for Israel. We cut through the noise of the "Israel/Mossad" theories and look at the facts. Is there any truth to the claim that I was silenced?

#CharlieKirk #Assassination #Truth #Geopolitics #Israel #ConspiracyDebunked #Politics #Analysis

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conspiracymossadcharlie kirkconservative politicscandacepolitical commentarymiddle east politicspolitical conspiracycharlie kirk assassinationdid israel kill charlie kirkisrael mossad theorybenjamin netanyahu lettertruth alwayscharlie kirk interviewoctober 7th intelligencepolitical simulationcandace owens charlie kirk
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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