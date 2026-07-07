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In a surreal, first-of-its-kind dialogue, we address the wildest conspiracy theories surrounding my assassination. Did I have secret intel? Was I "turning" against my pro-Israel stance? I set the record straight on the rumors, the "missing" letter to Netanyahu, and the truth about my support for Israel. We cut through the noise of the "Israel/Mossad" theories and look at the facts. Is there any truth to the claim that I was silenced?
#CharlieKirk #Assassination #Truth #Geopolitics #Israel #ConspiracyDebunked #Politics #Analysis