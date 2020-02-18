URGENT REPORT !!! What Would You Have Done As A Mother? Melody Bannister Story

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THIS IS AN URGENT REPORT !!!! Interview from an Indiana Jail scheduled for tomorrow (God Willing) Permission to upload, share, monetize anything to get this spread far and wide
Change.Org Petition - https://www.change.org/p/save-the-ban...
Melody's Blog -https://millstonesofjustice.wordpress...
Thank you all for your continued prayers and support.
With Love to all of you, our Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
Jim & Angie
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