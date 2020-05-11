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Democrat Agenda To End America Exposed As They Sabotage Reopening Of Economy - War Room Full Show
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19 views • May 11, 2020
Owen Shroyer returns from San Antonio where he was addressing the latest notion from City Council that says its hate speech to say “Chinese Virus” or “Kung Flu” in studio to break it down and play the footage. The Democrats have launched their war against America in the name of fighting Coronavirus but America has seen through it and are fighting back. Great guests for today include Diana Lorraine and Frank Kavanagh. Also, Geoffrey Schiering tells his story of being illegally detained for attempted to buy ammo while posting negatively about Bill Gates. Owen Shroyer also meets Bill de Blasio in Times Square. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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