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Wayfarer Forges Sound S01E02 Pure Data Basics & Digital Audio Fundamentals Part 2
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6 views • September 27, 2020
in this episode of Wayfarer Forges sound, Dr. Lawrence W. Moore furthers the understanding of digital audio fundamentals, such as sampling, sampling rate, oscillators, and phase. Within this episode one can learn how to create an oscillator in Pure Data, attenuate that oscillator in pd, establish the cycle and the phase of that oscillator as well. Overall, this episode covers oscillators, cycles, phase, and phase cancellation.
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