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WERE ALUMINIUM-BASED LIFEFORMS FOUND IN VACCINES UNDER A MICROSCOPE?
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142 views • October 15, 2021
TRUNEWS: TENTACLE TUESDAY: IS THERE “A THING” IN COVID VACCINES?
https://www.trunews.com/stream/tentacle-tuesday-is-there-a-thing-in-covid-vaccines
Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines "Vaccine" Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed
https://rumble.com/vn482j-dr.-carrie-madej-first-u.s.-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-re.html
ALUMINIUM-BASED LIFEFORMS FOUND IN VACCINES UNDER MICROSCOPE - DR FRANC ZALEWSKI – ENGLISH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/45rx8vafSfWS/
Erica Kahn and Jeff Rense Show – 13 October, 2021 https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_101321_hr3.mp3
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P Episode 64 - Spec Guests Dr. M and Dr. N Sept 30 2021
https://rumble.com/vn7gur-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-64-spec-guests-dr.-m-and-d.html
https://www.trunews.com/stream/tentacle-tuesday-is-there-a-thing-in-covid-vaccines
Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines "Vaccine" Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed
https://rumble.com/vn482j-dr.-carrie-madej-first-u.s.-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-re.html
ALUMINIUM-BASED LIFEFORMS FOUND IN VACCINES UNDER MICROSCOPE - DR FRANC ZALEWSKI – ENGLISH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/45rx8vafSfWS/
Erica Kahn and Jeff Rense Show – 13 October, 2021 https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_101321_hr3.mp3
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P Episode 64 - Spec Guests Dr. M and Dr. N Sept 30 2021
https://rumble.com/vn7gur-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-64-spec-guests-dr.-m-and-d.html
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