Morning Manna - June 6, 2025 - 2 Kings 4:1-7 - What Is In Your House?

In this powerful Faith Friday episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc explore the miraculous provision of God through the story of Elisha and the widow in 2 Kings 4:1-7. Faced with overwhelming debt and the threat of losing her sons to slavery, the widow cries out for help. Elisha asks her one pivotal question: What do you have in your house?

This question unlocks a profound principle of faith — God works with what we already have. As the widow gathers vessels and obeys the prophet's instructions, God multiplies her small jar of oil into an abundant supply that not only pays her debt but sustains her family for life.

The teaching emphasizes personal responsibility, obedience, preparation, and expectation in faith. It is a lesson in releasing faith through action, involving your family in miracles, and never underestimating what God can do with even the smallest resources in your hand.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/6/25





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/morning-manna-june-6-2025-2-kings-41-7-what-is-in-your-house-85764886





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.FaithandValues.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf