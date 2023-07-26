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Globalists Predict New Pandemic & Lockdowns: Get The Wellness Company’s Pandemic Preparedness Kit
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122 views • July 26, 2023

Stew Peters Show


July 25, 2023


Get your Pandemic Preparedness Kit with the Wellness Company at http://PandemicProtocol.com

Globalist elites are plotting another pandemic.

Dr. Paul Alexander, who served in the Trump White House during Covid, is here to talk about the next planned pandemic and what you can do to be prepared.

The powers that be, from Anthony Fauci to Klaus Schwab, are basically shouting from the rooftops that another pandemic is on the way.

Last year, Johns Hopkins University held a secretive “catastrophic contagion” exercise, planning out what they’ll do during the next “pandemic.”

Dr. Fauci has said that another pandemic is, quote, “certain.”

Bill Gates has been loudly saying all over the place that another pandemic is coming, and he’s trying to increase “readiness.”

They need another “pandemic” because their perpetual power grab, their world of lockdowns and travel restrictions, surveillance, censorship and globalization, can only be justified through a perpetual state of emergency.

Everything about the Covid pandemic was a complete lie.

But what if a real pathogen comes along?

Will the public listen to officials after they have lost all trust in the medical establishment.

The Pandemic Preparedness Kit by the Wellness company consists of medicines that are known to save lives.

Antibiotics, anti inflammatories, and ivermectin are some of the medicines you get when you order the kit.

Protect your family and be prepared during the next emergency.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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Pandemic Preparedness and

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See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32c2q0-globalists-predict-new-pandemic-and-lockdowns-get-the-wellness-companys-pan.html


Keywords
liesantibioticsglobalistselitesbill gateslockdownscoviddr fauciivermectinpower grabnew pandemicstew petersdr paul alexanderplottingwellness companypandemic preparedness kitcatastrophic contagion exerciseperpetual state of emergencylost trust in medical establishmentanti-inflammatories
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