THE SHOTS ARE KILLING PEOPLE! WE NEED TO STOP THIS! - DR. ANNE MCCLOSKEY

Jim FetzerDr Anne McCloskey is a truth-telling, courageous doctor in Ireland. She shares her personal experience with the damage being done in the hospitals she's familiar with. Her medical license has been suspended for making this video. The Dark Side is in control of the medical system and the “public health officials.”“I want you to talk to people. I want you to inform yourselves. I want you to understand that the only people standing between psychopathy and our beautiful children and young people are the adults — it’s us who have to act. … We have to let people see that these injections are killing people, they’re harming people, they’re not preventing sickness and they’re not about health." “I haven’t written the playbook for what’s going on, but I KNOW it’s malevolent and I know that it must be stopped.”