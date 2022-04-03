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Muslims gather at Mecca’s Grand Mosque - Ramadan begins. RT 040222
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100 views • April 03, 2022
Worshipers have gathered at the Kaaba in Mecca as the holy month of Ramadan begins
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Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter:
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