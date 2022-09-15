Shocking Confidential RAND Report Leaked! - Now it ALL makes SENSE! - Ukraine War - John Mark Dugan, 091222

Shocking Confidential Report Leaked! Now it ALL makes SENSE!
This document was received by a German Inteligence source. Is this fake or real?
I'm sharing this video from 'John Mark Dougan', from YouTube, with description, that has the download of document.
Document Link will be Placed in the Comments Below at the Start of the Livestream. I am going to read this report to you that was provided by a whistleblower, and we are going to discuss the various aspects and implications, coupled with past events and how politicians created the living hell state the world is in at the moment.
https://disk.yandex.com/d/jxD85BQemPfz1A
💰💵
Please
consider a donation, it is being used to help people in various
cities of the Donbass, and to support making these interviews.
💰Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/badvolf
💰Bitcoin: Wallet Address:
https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com
or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n
💰Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BadVolf
Telegram: https://t.me/BadVolfNews
WhatsApp: +7 903 220 0175
Make sure you subscribe to my channel!
https://disk.yandex.com/d/jxD85BQemPfz1A
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.