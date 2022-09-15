Create New Account
Shocking Confidential RAND Report Leaked! - Now it ALL makes SENSE! - Ukraine War - John Mark Dugan, 091222
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

Shocking Confidential Report Leaked! Now it ALL makes SENSE!

This document was received by a German Inteligence source. Is this fake or real?

I'm sharing this video from 'John Mark Dougan', from YouTube, with description, that has the download of document.

Document Link will be Placed in the Comments Below at the Start of the Livestream. I am going to read this report to you that was provided by a whistleblower, and we are going to discuss the various aspects and implications, coupled with past events and how politicians created the living hell state the world is in at the moment.

https://disk.yandex.com/d/jxD85BQemPfz1A

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

