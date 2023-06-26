Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Robert Kennedy Jr at Last Night's New Hampshire Town Hall
channel image
GalacticStorm
2042 Subscribers
Shop now
30 views
Published Monday

Robert Kennedy Jr Took Questions on a Range of Topics at Last Night's New Hampshire Town Hall


Robert Kennedy Jr on His Family’s Support for His Presidency & Recent Podcast w/

@joerogan


“My kids all support me…They have a lot of cousins who are very excited about my candidacy. I went on Joe Rogan a couple days ago and that generation all watch Joe Rogan and all they sent me really great messages.”


“The challenge that I hope to manifest is to persuade Americans that we are part of a community and…by focusing not on the issues that keep us apart but on the values that unite us”



https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1672663363002810369?s=20

Keywords
democratpresidential candidaterobert kennedy jrnew hampshire town hall

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket