Senator Kennedy: CCP Is a Loser From This Pandemic and Doomed to Fall

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06/23/2021 Senator Kennedy comments on the news that the CCP swaggers that Wuhan Institute of Virology deserves a reward: the CCP may believe and even boast that it’s a net winner as a result of the Coronavirus, but I think it’s a loser. They have been using their very inferior vaccine to extract concessions from other countries and its economic numbers are all about lies. The US should stand together with other democracies throughout the world as well as the WHO to demand a full disclosure of the virus from the CCP.