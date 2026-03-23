'No negotiations with Trump' - Prof. Marandi

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Iran has firmly rejected Donald Trump’s claim that ceasefire talks are underway, calling it false and misleading.
In this interview, Tehran University Professor Seyed Mohammed Marandi explains why Iran denies any negotiations, warns of severe retaliation if attacked, and argues that the United States is under pressure in the escalating conflict.
Mirrored - RT
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