BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
783 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
273 views • 1 month ago

News coming from "anonymous sources" in the White House reveal what can only be described as a brilliant move if true. While we normally ignore "anonymous sources," this particular batch of multiple sources seems credible based on the presence of members of the House and Senate plus known cryptocurrency experts.

Was the "underwhelming" news about the U.S. Bitcoin Strategic Reserve intended to do exactly what it has done? Does the White House plan on buying a bunch of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the near future, likely sending the prices skyrocketing? All indicators point to an affirmative. Here are the details from Forbes...

Read More: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/white-house-leak-sparks-wild-speculation-trump-is-about-to-blow-up-the-bitcoin-price/

Learn More About Managed Crypto Accounts: https://jdrcrypto.com

Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencydonald trumpcryptothe jd rucker showbitcoin strategic reserve
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy