Creative showreel. Video announcement

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5pPmrBvBF0
Showreel. Creative. Video announcement. Author's video content. Demonstration video, samples of the video studio CMCPRODUCTION.
Positive showreel (filming)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIEUpFAg-ew
Wedding showreel (wedding)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzjCYh9kR64
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws