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Bro Dave Ch. #4 - American Apostasy - Apocalyptic Movie Commentary
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4 views • March 06, 2020
The last place you would expect to find lukewarm Christianity would be in America, where poverty is ironically linked with obesity. But the real famine is a lack of knowledge about what God expects from his people. That, too, is surprising to anyone who knows how religiously zealous Americans can be. But they really don’t have a clue about what Jesus taught.
Music info: "Avenge the Fallen" by Kai Engel http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kai... https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Music info: "Avenge the Fallen" by Kai Engel http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kai... https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Keywords
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