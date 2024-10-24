Is our Magnetosphere being Destroyed? Why it Matters for all Life on the Planet





Social activist and entreprenuer, Jimmy Schwinn, joins the program to discuss the magnetosphere and the critical role it plays for all living things on Earth. He explains how the magnetosphere is being damaged and how it affects the magnetic poles, weather and more. He introduces some of the solutions ongoing to repair the magnetosphere. Lastly we discuss frequency healing methods and his companies brand, BodyAlign, and how you can benefit from these effective methods of healing.

