© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Baby Yoda Goes Flat
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • March 12, 2020
Our new flat-Earth themed chill-hop album "Spirit Level," is now out and available on iTunes, Spotify, GooglePlay, Deezer, Amazon, and all major streaming services, free to watch/listen on LBRY, BitChute, Brighteon, Soundclick, Soundcloud and many other places but unfortunately not available on YouTube since they have already banned and given me supposed "hate-speech" strikes on several songs. I have also been banned from BandCamp, CD Baby, and just this week had the entire Flat Earth Movement Album banned from all major streaming services. Please support indie music while you still can and thank you so much!
Watch Spirit Level: Full Album on LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@EricDubay:c/Spirit-Level-Full-Album:1
Watch Spirit Level: Full Album on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/r6un8v7dwTO5/
Watch Spirit Level: Full Album on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/fc8aa69e-7440-44d0-a29d-0cfafd122ba7
Listen to Spirit Level: Full Album on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6Uyuy9penGCOeBkUOAy7ZP
Listen to Spirit Level: Full Album on iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/eric-dubay/1468733191
Listen to Spirit Level: Full Album on GooglePlay: https://play.google.com/store/music/album/Eric_Dubay_Spirit_Level?id=Bj5zfx6kwjx7nogbyo4gj6ascsq
Listen to Spirit Level: Full Album on Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/us/artist/50147322
Listen to Spirit Level: Full Album on Orphium: https://www.orfium.com/profile/ericdubay/
Listen to Spirit Level: Full Album on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay
Listen to Spirit Level: Full Album on SoundClick: https://www.soundclick.com/bands3/?bandID=1437634
Buy the Spirit Level: Full Album CD on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=eric+dubay&i=popular&qid=1539316031&ref=sr_nr_i_20
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Watch Spirit Level: Full Album on LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@EricDubay:c/Spirit-Level-Full-Album:1
Watch Spirit Level: Full Album on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/r6un8v7dwTO5/
Watch Spirit Level: Full Album on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/fc8aa69e-7440-44d0-a29d-0cfafd122ba7
Listen to Spirit Level: Full Album on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6Uyuy9penGCOeBkUOAy7ZP
Listen to Spirit Level: Full Album on iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/eric-dubay/1468733191
Listen to Spirit Level: Full Album on GooglePlay: https://play.google.com/store/music/album/Eric_Dubay_Spirit_Level?id=Bj5zfx6kwjx7nogbyo4gj6ascsq
Listen to Spirit Level: Full Album on Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/us/artist/50147322
Listen to Spirit Level: Full Album on Orphium: https://www.orfium.com/profile/ericdubay/
Listen to Spirit Level: Full Album on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay
Listen to Spirit Level: Full Album on SoundClick: https://www.soundclick.com/bands3/?bandID=1437634
Buy the Spirit Level: Full Album CD on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=eric+dubay&i=popular&qid=1539316031&ref=sr_nr_i_20
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.