PROPHETIC WORD FOR SUPER BOWL 2024 FROM 2 YEARS AGO? - DIMITRI DUDEMAN, "MESSAGE FOR AMERICA" 40 YEARS AGO, IS THIS THE TIME? - MORE AMAZING PROPHETIC CONFIRMATIONS !! COME ON JESUS!!!

Super Bowl 2024: Why Taylor Swift and Eminem give fans reason to root for a Chiefs-Lions matchup in Las Vegas

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/super-bowl-2024-why-taylor-swift-and-eminem-give-fans-reason-to-root-for-a-chiefs-lions-matchup-in-las-vegas/









All the Reasons Why Eminem & Taylor Swift Have Us Dreaming of a Lions vs. Chiefs Super Bowl

https://www.billboard.com/lists/eminem-taylor-swift-lions-vs-chiefs-super-bowl/









THE MESSAGE FOR AMERICA

https://www.handofhelp.com/vision_1.php









Dumitru Duduman - Prophecy for America

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYDZ30BXlAs

























________________________________________________





















TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)

(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)

IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)

ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]