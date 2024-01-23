Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - January 22, 2024
channel image
Jotatay2K4
16 Subscribers
40 views
Published 15 hours ago

Episode 2199 - Biden says again gun owners don’t have an F16. More young celebrities die suddenly. Did Hugh Hefner illegally videotaped celebrities? Germany is mass deporting? Trans golfer wins woman’s tournament. FAA urges more 737 inspections. Plus much more! High energy must listen show.

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

logo

