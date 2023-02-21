Tulsi Gabbard calls for us to stand together in unity against nuclear holocaust

Tulsi speaks at the Rage Against War Machine Rally in Washington DC, Feb 19th
"We must set aside our differences and work together to fire those warmongering politicians from both political parties who serve their masters in the military-industrial complex instead of serving the people."
#RageAgainstWar Machine Rally
https://rumble.com/v2a93f6-tulsi-gabbard-calls-for-us-to-stand-together-in-unity-against-nuclear-holoc.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=20
