Sex Trafficked Teen’s Moving Freedom and Recovery Journey in Film Still Hope - Luna Rivera

Sex trafficking is a silent but all-too-frequent crime that is prevalent around the world. Angel Studios’ new film, Still Hope, is a faith-based drama that follows the story of a teenager named Hope who is forced into sex trafficking by someone she thought she could trust. Luna Rivera, the lead actress in the film, discusses the incredible experiences she had while shooting this movie and the shocking revelations about human trafficking that she discovered during production. Luna reiterated that “Still Hope is more than a movie. It’s a movement and a restoration.” It has positively impacted viewers’ lives while highlighting the courage and resilience of sex trafficking survivors, who are truly warriors.
TAKEAWAYS
People can be both fragile and strong at the same time
Survivors are warriors and they are not defined by their trauma, but defined by their courage and determination to heal
Take action and educate yourself about human trafficking so that we can work together to end it
