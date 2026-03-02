Sex Trafficked Teen’s Moving Freedom and Recovery Journey in Film Still Hope - Luna Rivera





Sex trafficking is a silent but all-too-frequent crime that is prevalent around the world. Angel Studios’ new film, Still Hope, is a faith-based drama that follows the story of a teenager named Hope who is forced into sex trafficking by someone she thought she could trust. Luna Rivera, the lead actress in the film, discusses the incredible experiences she had while shooting this movie and the shocking revelations about human trafficking that she discovered during production. Luna reiterated that “Still Hope is more than a movie. It’s a movement and a restoration.” It has positively impacted viewers’ lives while highlighting the courage and resilience of sex trafficking survivors, who are truly warriors.









TAKEAWAYS





Watch Still Hope on Angel: https://www.angel.com/tinag





People can be both fragile and strong at the same time





Survivors are warriors and they are not defined by their trauma, but defined by their courage and determination to heal





Take action and educate yourself about human trafficking so that we can work together to end it









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Still Hope Streaming on Angel: https://www.angel.com/tinag

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/4rKftFa

BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CCMBark





🔗 CONNECT WITH STILL HOPE

Website: https://www.angel.com/tinag

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stillhope.movie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stillhopemovie/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StillHopeMovie





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #LunaRivera #StillHope #AngelStudios #angel #EndSexTrafficking #StopExploitation #EndSexTrafficking #HumanTraffickingAwareness #StopExploitation #MarchMaddness #EndChildAbuse #ProtectChildren #StopChildAbuse #TinyRevival #EthicalClothing



