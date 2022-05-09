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Introduction to Biblical Worldview English and Lit for Teaching His Story
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10 views • May 09, 2022
Dr. Brenda MacMenamin, certified through FACE (Foundation for American Christian Education) gives an overview of English and Literature to help parents finish strong in a Biblical Worldview education for their children. My goal is to equip you to disciple your own children. Join me in this adventure! Please help me serve you by completing this 4 question survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/10w1XvJRMYrEfKNoH6Hw5f_XMg0SoO8vAlrIyGDD-Soo/edit
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