SOULED OUT - S 6: Ep 5 - KNOW YOURSELF

#SouledOut​ #SpiritualWarfare​ #OptimalLiving​So now that your head is undoubtedly spinning from trying to cram in all of those amazing events we just covered -- now is the time when we analyze them from one or two layers deeper.How does one navigate this reality in such a wild time of high strangeness and immense synchronicity? How do we truly ride the the wave of the Tao in 2021?With the US Corporation dissolved and the house of cards we are all so accustomed to slowly beginning to crumble all around us -- it is more important than ever that we come together as a people -- united in our compassion for our fellow man/woman/child.We are laying witness to 'biblical' events and the spiritually naked may not deal with it all too well.Let's come together, settle our goofy differences, and take our own power back. It's only the entire world that is depending on us.S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!