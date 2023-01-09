Breaking Down The Ray Epps Situation | Jesse Kelly

Darren Beattie has done extensive research on January 6th and has outlined several plot holes in the federal government's narrative. One such discrepancy is the lack of any attention or indictment towards prime instigator, Ray Epps, who we have on camera rattling up the crowd both on and the day before January 6th. With the release of the January 6th report, Epps spins many tales trying to explain away what our eyes can very clearly see: He's a FED.

