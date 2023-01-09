Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Breaking Down The Ray Epps Situation | Jesse Kelly
50 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

Darren Beattie has done extensive research on January 6th and has outlined several plot holes in the federal government's narrative. One such discrepancy is the lack of any attention or indictment towards prime instigator, Ray Epps, who we have on camera rattling up the crowd both on and the day before January 6th. With the release of the January 6th report, Epps spins many tales trying to explain away what our eyes can very clearly see: He's a FED.

https://rumble.com/v246sc2-breaking-down-the-ray-epps-situation.html 



Keywords
darren beattiecapitol breachray eppsjesse kellyj6jan 6 prisoners2nd yr anniversary

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket