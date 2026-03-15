Ex-Journalist reveals how he was trained to lie to the public

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Qur'an chapter 26 verses 224- until the end.
224. As for the poets, the erring follow them,
225. See you not that they speak about every subject (praising others right or wrong) in their poetry?
226. And that they say what they do not do.
227. Except those who believe (in the Oneness of Allah Islamic Monotheism), and do righteous deeds, and remember Allah much, and reply back to the unjust poetry (which the pagan poets utter against the Muslims). And those who do wrong will come to know by what overturning they will be overturned.