The Fed's Financial Crisis Looms: Is Bitcoin The Answer?

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As the Fed counterfeits and counterfeits some more, the price of Bitcoin has hit record highs. A financial crisis looms as there is a great disconnect between economic reality and the financial fantasyland that The Fed has once again created. Today we discuss the terrible traps known as legal tender laws, crypto, and the dire necessity of separating government from money creation.