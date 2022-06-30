My pregnant daughter-in-law has two blood clots on her uterus.

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Could they be the result of the COVID vaccine? How dangerous is this to her and her child?
Dr. James Thorp and Dr. Paul Marik discuss post-vaccine related issues for pregnant mothers and the dangers of vaccination while pregnant.
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⬇️ CREDIT(S) ⬇️
https://odysee.com/post-vaccine-blood-clots-uterus:a970041073fa48858652d812aee929f64e8eec82
■ Bacteria ■ Coronavirus ■ Covid ■ Fungi ■ Germs ■ Microbes ■ Protozoa ■ Viruses
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
⬇️ CONDUIT and ARTICLES ⬇️
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➡️ RELAY CHANNELS
⚬ https://rumble.com/c/Germs
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⚬ https://www.brighteon.com/watch/c2986471-bcbb-4786-9b64-021c37398d8d?index=1
⚬ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/bacteria-germs-viruses-62770bd1e7169472f0b42c62
⚬ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=GermTruth
⚬ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@778f679b8?page=play-lists
⬇️ TREASURE ⬇️
■ https://cspoa.org
■ https://www.j6truth.org/
■ https://thepatriotlight.com/
■ https://reawakeningseries.com
■ https://covid19criticalcare.com
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.net
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