My pregnant daughter-in-law has two blood clots on her uterus.

Could they be the result of the COVID vaccine? How dangerous is this to her and her child?







Dr. James Thorp and Dr. Paul Marik discuss post-vaccine related issues for pregnant mothers and the dangers of vaccination while pregnant.





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