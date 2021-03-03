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COVID SAVED THE CLIMATE
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70 views • March 03, 2021
This video shows you the ultimate stupidity of the WEF to imply our lockdowns are somehow helping climate change....and some people ready to fight that stupidity with facts!
Harley Monroe
"We're not going to live in a prison. We're all going to stand up for freedom"
https://www.facebook.com/harley.munro.73/posts/467512101086846
THE NEW NORMAL feat. Felipe & T.Y. 🇨🇦 (CANADA)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FDUy-_3EK4
Harley Monroe
"We're not going to live in a prison. We're all going to stand up for freedom"
https://www.facebook.com/harley.munro.73/posts/467512101086846
THE NEW NORMAL feat. Felipe & T.Y. 🇨🇦 (CANADA)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FDUy-_3EK4
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