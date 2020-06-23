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'Fact Check_ Polio Vaccines, Tetanus Vaccines, and the Gates Foundation
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128 views • June 23, 2020
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36920
A listener writes in to lament that The Corbett Report is spreading false facts about Bill Gates in the Who Is Bill Gates? documentary . . . at least, according to the fact checkers. But are they right? Don't miss today's important edition of the Fact Check series where James teaches a master class in how to examine a "fact check" and how to tell whether a claim is supported by the evidence or not.
A listener writes in to lament that The Corbett Report is spreading false facts about Bill Gates in the Who Is Bill Gates? documentary . . . at least, according to the fact checkers. But are they right? Don't miss today's important edition of the Fact Check series where James teaches a master class in how to examine a "fact check" and how to tell whether a claim is supported by the evidence or not.
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