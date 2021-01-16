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Sitar Saturday - The Optimist
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57 views • January 16, 2021
Here is an improvisation on my Hiren Roy sitar. I just improvised to a 120 bpm metronome playing whatever came to mind. I recorded both a direct signal via dtar pickups on the body of the sitar as well as audio via the zoom h6 xy capsule microphone. Later I added some slight phaser effects to the direct signal of the sitar via bias fx 2.
Next I created all the other tracks to go along with the improvisation. I have four tracks of Indian drums via my Roland Handsonic. I also have a sample tank guzheng VST track to harmonize with the drone of the sitar. Towards the end of the song I bring in my Paul Reed Smith Hollowbody I with some delay and reverb on it.
Overall this improvisation has an optimistic upbeat kind of mood to it, hence the name The Optimist. Thanks for listening :-)
Next I created all the other tracks to go along with the improvisation. I have four tracks of Indian drums via my Roland Handsonic. I also have a sample tank guzheng VST track to harmonize with the drone of the sitar. Towards the end of the song I bring in my Paul Reed Smith Hollowbody I with some delay and reverb on it.
Overall this improvisation has an optimistic upbeat kind of mood to it, hence the name The Optimist. Thanks for listening :-)
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