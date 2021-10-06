© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizer 'Scientist' Nick Karl Confronted By O'Keefe Over Shocking Natural Immunity Admission[05.10.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
230 views • October 06, 2021
Pfizer Satanic Scientist Nick Karl Confronted By James O'Keefe Over Shocking 'Natural Immunity' Admission
https://twitter.com/EricSpracklen/status/1445416421543006211
https://twitter.com/EricSpracklen/status/1445208141290000387
https://twitter.com/GrepaKeppa/status/1445200093548793864
https://twitter.com/Shawn_Farash/status/1445489018930487302
https://twitter.com/search?q=Nick%20karl&;src=typeahead_click
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ai5ymSYQHI
Project Veritas 10 hours ago
This series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas History. Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media. We need YOU to help distribute by proxy!
TWEET THIS VIDEO RIGHT NOW: https://ctt.ec/bdL2d
Make sure to follow us on Telegram @projectveritas for continued updates!
Be the first to know when a new video drops! Visit https://CovidVaxExposed.com and sign up for our mailing list!
Thank you for all of your support! Be Brave. Do Something!
357,663 views Oct 5, 2021
Project Veritas
https://youtu.be/Uj2Ia9GlIM4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
https://twitter.com/EricSpracklen/status/1445416421543006211
https://twitter.com/EricSpracklen/status/1445208141290000387
https://twitter.com/GrepaKeppa/status/1445200093548793864
https://twitter.com/Shawn_Farash/status/1445489018930487302
https://twitter.com/search?q=Nick%20karl&;src=typeahead_click
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ai5ymSYQHI
Project Veritas 10 hours ago
This series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas History. Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media. We need YOU to help distribute by proxy!
TWEET THIS VIDEO RIGHT NOW: https://ctt.ec/bdL2d
Make sure to follow us on Telegram @projectveritas for continued updates!
Be the first to know when a new video drops! Visit https://CovidVaxExposed.com and sign up for our mailing list!
Thank you for all of your support! Be Brave. Do Something!
357,663 views Oct 5, 2021
Project Veritas
https://youtu.be/Uj2Ia9GlIM4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.