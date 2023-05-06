"THE GREAT FALLING AWAY"- DO NOT TRADE YOUR SOUL FOR LIES!!

www.the-masters-voice.com





Share this video with whoever you can, and be a brother's keeper.





Let us not fall away to perdition, let us draw near to truth and FIGHT THE CANCER EATING AWAY AT THE CHURCH. DECEPTION, LIES, A PERMISSIVE GOSPEL, AN EASY ENTRY INTO HEAVEN THAT COSTS US NOTHING- IT IS A LIE.





Satan has deceived the church into eating a pre-packaged "gospel" under the headship of "another Jesus" (2 Cor. 11:4)., and God says soon we will see the looseness of their faith making them FALL AWAY. APOSTATE, REPROBATE, DENIERS OF THE GREAT GRACE THAT ONCE SAVED, MEN WHO ARE NO LONGER SALTY. Devil's prey, twigs to be burned up in fire, do not be deceived. Do not be like them. Fight for the righteousness and the faith that was entrusted to you. CONTEND (Fight and be ready to defend) earnestly the faith that was entrusted to you, or it may be taken from you, and a false gospel preached in its place. "Loving God" is not enough. IT IS YOUR FAITH HE IS LOOKING AT AND GETTING READY TO TEST. "Without faith is is impossible to please God." And with that... God bless.





----------------------------------------------------------------------

Share this video with whoever you can, and be a brother's keeper.





Let us not fall away to perdition, let us draw near to truth and FIGHT THE CANCER EATING AWAY AT THE CHURCH. DECEPTION, LIES, A PERMISSIVE GOSPEL, AN EASY ENTRY INTO HEAVEN THAT COSTS US NOTHING- IT IS A LIE THAT WILL BE VERY COSTLY FOR THOSE WHO LOSE THEIR FAITH AND ABILITY TO ADHERE TO THE TENETS OF THE GOSPEL AS IT WAS GIVEN TO MEN.





Satan has deceived the church into eating a pre-packaged "gospel" under the headship of "another Jesus" (2 Cor. 11:4)., and God says soon we will see the looseness of their faith making them FALL AWAY. APOSTATE, REPROBATE, DENIERS OF THE GREAT GRACE THAT ONCE SAVED, MEN WHO ARE NO LONGER SALTY. Devil's prey, twigs to be burned up in fire, do not be deceived. Do not be like them. Fight for the righteousness and the faith that was entrusted to you. CONTEND (Fight and be ready to defend) earnestly the faith that was entrusted to you, or it may be taken from you, and a false gospel preached in its place. "Loving God" is not enough. IT IS YOUR FAITH HE IS LOOKING AT AND GETTING READY TO TEST. "Without faith is is impossible to please God." And with that... God bless you. May the Holy Spirit rightly minister this word into the willing hearts.🙏🏽



