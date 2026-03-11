Incredible! Iranian ballistic missile Khorramshahr-4 splitting into dozens of submunitions in the sky over Israel last night

Incredible footage of the Iranian ballistic missile Khorramshahr-4 splitting into dozens of submunitions in the sky over Israel tonight (last night now).

Adding:

The British Maritime Trade Centre reported a new attack by Iran on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz - with a fire on the deck and the evacuation of the crew.

A court in Sri Lanka has ordered the transfer of 84 bodies of Iranian sailors, who died in the sinking of the Iranian frigate Dena, to the Iranian embassy in Colombo.

Adding:

Losses resulting from the US-Israel war against Iran as of March 11, 2026, according to Al Jazeera:





🇮🇷 Iran: 1255 dead, 12000 wounded

🇱🇧 Lebanon: 570 dead, 1444 wounded

🇮🇱 Israel: 13 dead, about 2000 wounded

🇮🇶 Iraq: 15 dead, dozens wounded

🇯🇴 Jordan: 14 wounded

🇰🇼 Kuwait: 6 dead, dozens wounded

🇧🇭 Bahrain: 2 dead, dozens wounded

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia: 2 dead, 12 wounded

🇦🇪 UAE: 6 dead, 122 wounded

🇶🇦 Qatar: 16 wounded

🇴🇲 Oman: 1 dead, 5 wounded

🇺🇸 US military: 8 dead, 140–150 wounded