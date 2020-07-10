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Americans Growing Sick Of Democrat And Liberal Tyranny Over Their Freedoms - War Room Full Show
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11 views • July 10, 2020
On this Thursday edition of the War Room, Infowars exclusives include Savanah Hernandez hosting a Police Lives Matter rally that was interrupted by Black Lives Matter protesters and once again involved counter protesters getting in her face and Owen Shroyer speaks at a digital Austin City Council meeting but that is just where the story begins. In studio guests in Dan Lyman from Infowars Europe and Brandon Gray from Just Another Channel. Tom Pappert is on as well from National File breaking down a recent interview with Jeff Sessions that revealed some things about him recusing himself from the Russian Investigation. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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