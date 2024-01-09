Create New Account
Tunnel Discovery In NYC - Started a Riot at the Chabad Headquarters
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Tunnel Discovery In NYC ?￰ﾟﾇﾸ Sparks Riots

A riot broke out at the Chabad headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, where people tore at wooden panels to prevent a cement truck from sealing off the recent discovery.

The underground tunnels, secretly built by the group about 6 months ago

People refused to vacate the tunnels, prompting the arrest of at least 10 after fights with police.

There seems to be conflicting information. ; ) Here's 2 articles about it with different views:

https://www.smobserved.com/story/2024/01/08/news/new-york-police-attempt-to-pour-cement-into-tunnels-dug-without-permits-under-chabad-lubavitchs-new-york-hq/8040.html

https://crownheights.info/crime/850611/breaking-chaos-in-77o-after-attempt-made-to-close-the-tunnel-under-770/

