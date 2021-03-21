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BIDEN BORDER SLAVERY [2021-03-18] - JEFFREY PRATHER (VIDEO)
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210 views • March 21, 2021
BIDEN BORDER SLAVERY [2021-03-18] - JEFFREY PRATHER (VIDEO)
Plomo o Plata – Lead or silver. Bullets or money. Infiltration is not immigration. Transnational cartels outstrip national budgets, much less drug enforcement agencies. Human, weapon, & drug running is slavery.
Note: The War on Terror is COMPLETE BS. Home grown citizens acting as terrorists DO NOT EXIST in reality, they are Patriots of their country attacking foreign invaders of their country. Just like in the USA, MAGA, Trumpsters, Conservatives, Proud Boys and Patriots ARE NOT TERRORISTS. If there are so-called terrorist nations on earth, the USA would be the number one offender by leaps and bounds, followed by the UK, Israel, and China. Not sure why Jeffrey Prather is unconscious about False Flag HOAX Events, 911 was an Inside Job, OK City was an Inside Job, No Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq, and the complete Fake War on Terror. These are some of the easiest Truths to Wake Up too by simply doing your own research.
Definition of TERRORISM is GOVERNMENT BY INTIMIDATION. This is the original Oxford Dictionary definition that wasn't changed until the 1990s when government decided to start pushing the FAKE WAR ON TERROR. The root breakdown of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). Government's have ALWAYS been about MIND CONTROL, it is the very definition of the word itself.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Jeffrey Prather @ The Prather Point
https://jeffreyprather.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Plomo o Plata – Lead or silver. Bullets or money. Infiltration is not immigration. Transnational cartels outstrip national budgets, much less drug enforcement agencies. Human, weapon, & drug running is slavery.
Note: The War on Terror is COMPLETE BS. Home grown citizens acting as terrorists DO NOT EXIST in reality, they are Patriots of their country attacking foreign invaders of their country. Just like in the USA, MAGA, Trumpsters, Conservatives, Proud Boys and Patriots ARE NOT TERRORISTS. If there are so-called terrorist nations on earth, the USA would be the number one offender by leaps and bounds, followed by the UK, Israel, and China. Not sure why Jeffrey Prather is unconscious about False Flag HOAX Events, 911 was an Inside Job, OK City was an Inside Job, No Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq, and the complete Fake War on Terror. These are some of the easiest Truths to Wake Up too by simply doing your own research.
Definition of TERRORISM is GOVERNMENT BY INTIMIDATION. This is the original Oxford Dictionary definition that wasn't changed until the 1990s when government decided to start pushing the FAKE WAR ON TERROR. The root breakdown of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). Government's have ALWAYS been about MIND CONTROL, it is the very definition of the word itself.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Jeffrey Prather @ The Prather Point
https://jeffreyprather.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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